Lady Gaga was recently a guest on the very popular Jimmy Kimmel Live show and the singer cum actress picked a rather safe outfit for the occasion. Now we are tagging it as 'safe' considering Gaga and her obsession for quirky and unique attires. She has probably redefined the fashion industry with her eccentric choices and her ability to nail them with utmost ease. Hence, when she picks something as simple as a little black dress, we're definitely amazed. Lady Gaga Walking in 9-Inch Platform Heels on New York City Streets Is Different Level of Confidence (View Photos).

Lady Gaga turned up looking like a glam chic that she is in her black Christian Siriano outfit. The off-shoulder dress had a pair of dramatic tulle sleeves attached to it. She further paired her outfit with a pair of black shiny pumps and dazzled everyone throughout the evening. Gaga ditched all of her jewellery and settled for some delicate ear studs instead. Extremely subtle makeup and light pink lips completed her look further. Lady Gaga Birthday Special: Bold, Electric, Quirky and Weirdly Amazing are a Few Words That Perfectly Describe her Sartorial Choices (View Pics).

Lady Gaga for Jimmy Kimmel Live

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Gaga always scores a huge rating on our fashion-o-meter, this time was no different. We'd definitely give her a big 'yay' from our side.



