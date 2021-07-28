Mother Monster took to the streets of New York City and owned it. Lady Gaga looked stunning like always in a black bustier cut-out dress by Magda Butrym and sky-high heels! Not even kidding. The “Stupid Love” singer rocked 9-inch lace-up platform heels by Pleaser Shoes. It is priced at USD 112.95 on its official website as of now and is available. Lady Gaga completed her another out-of-this-world look carrying a structured black box handbag and sunglasses.

Lady Gaga in New York City

Lady Gaga WOWS in New York City moments ago! pic.twitter.com/32MyY1evWS — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 26, 2021

More Photos, Please

[NEW PHOTOS] Lady Gaga in New York City earlier today (July 26). pic.twitter.com/bJmb3DCO1t — GAGAIMAGES (@gagaimages) July 26, 2021

Lady Gaga Meeting Her Fans

VIDEO: Lady Gaga greets fans in New York Citypic.twitter.com/rXRaVaA5ZH — GAGAIMAGES (@gagaimages) July 27, 2021

