The Housefull actress who is co-judging India's Best Dancer season 2 these days is actively taking all the opportunity to sizzle in all its different episodes and we are definitely stuck on her IG page.

Malaika's very favourite stylist, Maneka Harisinghani took to her Instagram account on January 13 to share pictures from the hottie's recent #ootd. Mala had worn a chic and sultry yellow coloured midi dress from the house of Manish Malhotra. Yea, we know the designer is very famous for his couture pieces, especially the ones that are ethnic and traditional in designs. But that doesn't mean he restricts himself to only those silhouettes. Malhotra, who's been an integral part of Bollywood has delivered costumes in so many different movies and designing such cutesy dresses is one of his many fortes.

Malaika Arora in Manish Malhotra for India's Best Dancer 2

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika's yellow dress had a cut-out detailing at its waistline and she had paired her outfit with a pair of matching pumps. She further opted for highlighted cheeks, glossy lips, shimmery eyelids and hair tied in a ponytail to complete her look. While we are certainly digging her new outing, what are your thoughts about it? Yo or Hell No? Alia Bhatt's Nude Coloured Ethnic Dress By Manish Malhotra.

Are you as smitten as we are or do you think it's too loud for your taste? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

