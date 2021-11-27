Vaani Kapoor made headlines for attempting to play the role of a transgender in her upcoming movie, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress who announced multiple projects last year is eagerly looking forward to this one and so are we. While the actress is busy promoting her release these days, she also seizing opportunities to slay in her multiple promotional outfits. The recent being a floral printed black gown from the house of Gauri & Nainika. Yo or Hell No? Katrina Kaif's White Maxi Dress for Galentine's Day Celebration.

Styled by Allia al Rufai, Vaani's black floral printed tulle gown is the perfect outfit to wear for an evening soiree. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she nailed this elegant design and gave us ample opportunities to ogle at her new clicks. Pairing her outfit with a pair of contrasting emerald green earrings, she sizzled and left us wanting for more. Coming to her makeup, she kept it simple with contoured cheeks, nude lips, light eye makeup, well-defined brows and left open in soft waves. Yo or Hell No? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Blingy Red Saree By Kresha Bajaj.

Vaani Kapoor in Gauri & Nainika

Vaani Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are definitely digging this new outfit of hers, what's your take on it? Of course, Vaani should start experimenting with her hairstyles since the usual open hair look now doesn't do any wonders for her. But keeping that aside, we are personally loving her attire and the simple styling. And while this is our take on it, what's your opinion about it? Are you impressed or not really? Drop your replies on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Yo or Hell No? Vaani Kapoor in Gauri & Nainika Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).