Alia Bhatt is busy with her promotions for RRR these days. The actress who's making her regional debut with this SS Rajamouli directorial is quite excited about her period drama and we can't wait to see her chemistry with Ram Charan. And while that's reserved for next year, currently we are obsessing over Alia and her multiple promotional looks. The Highway actress is going all out with her style file and is carefully picking all the brilliant designs to amp up her traditional game. Yo or Hell No? Aditi Rao Hydari's Ethnic Outfit by Tarun Tahiliani.

After wooing our hearts in a Sabyasachi saree and later in a lehenga choli, Bhatt sizzled in an ethnic outfit by Manish Malhotra. Alia's stylist, Ami Patel took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest outing and though simple, it exuded royalty. Alia paired her dress with a matching set of wedges and statement earrings to go with. Blushed cheeks, nude eye makeup, well-defined brows and red lips completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan's Floral Embellished Lehenga Choli By Mishru.

Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yes, it's no brainer that we are obsessing over her new look and think she has nailed it really well. The corset cut at its bust line gives a nice touch to this otherwise simple design. Not to forget that it's also backless. But while these are our thoughts, what's your take on it? Are you as smitten as we are or do you think it's too plain and sober for your taste?

