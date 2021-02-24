Shut Up And Bounce girl, Shilpa Shetty recently made a rather jaw-dropping outing in her shimmery yellow attire. She did steal everyone's thunder and made us fall for her harder. A yummy-mummy of two, Shilpa has never compromised on her fitness and believes a disciplined schedule and yoga to be the key for it. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Shetty often manages to pull in some of the boldest and ravishing designs and this time was no different. John Cena and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Social Media Exchange Is Sure to Crack You Up – View Meme.

Shilpa picked a stunning yellow one-off shoulder custom-made gown from the house of Neetu Rohra and paired it with contrasting emerald jewellery. The bold shoulder gown was adorned with tonal crystals and it accentuated her attire further. With Sanjana Batra as her stylist, Shilpa was able to infuse some additional glamour in her already glamorous attire. She kept her makeup in sync with her styling, pairing it with highlighted cheeks, curled eyelashes and warm lips. Shilpa Shetty Stuns in an Embellished Sharara for Eid Al-Fitr Worth Rs. 43,500!

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of our verdict, we'd certainly give it a 10/10 rating. But what are your thoughts about it? Do you think the outfit is worthy of your time or is too loud for your taste? Let us know your answers by tweeting them to us @latestly or by simply choosing the desired option from the box below.

