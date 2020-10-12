Taapsee Pannu is in the Maldives these days making the most of her international holiday. From enjoying the country's exotic beaches to posing in some uber-cool outfits, the Pink actress is having a whale of a time while we are busy admiring her celebrity life. Taapsee's holiday wardrobe has certainly grabbed our attention and we are intrigued by the kind of outfits she has picked for her fascinating beach holiday. The colourful sharara set by Varun Bahl, in particular, has all our attention. Taapsee Pannu Glams Up From Home For a Magazine Cover As She Takes Us Through Her Quarantine Routine (View Pics).

Taapsee took to her Instagram account to share a picture in a colourful co-ord set by Varun Bahl. The outfit may look a tad festive for y'all and you may even wonder if it's apt for a beach holiday but trust us, Taapsee's nailing it just fine. The matching co-ord set with sharara pants looks vibrant, exuberant and even vivacious if we can say. Taapsee further paired her look with no jewellery but a pair of earrings and hair tied in a classic bun. The outfit was in sync with her holiday mood and it definitely has our nod of approval. Taapsee Pannu Shares Stunning Photo from Her Maldives Vacation and We Love the Serene Backdrop of Ocean.

Taapsee Pannu's New Fashion Outing

Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we can't stop gushing about Taapsee's new fashion outing, what are your thoughts about it? Are you equally amazed or think it's too loud for your taste? Do let us know your thoughts by tweeting them to us @latestly or by simply clicking on your desired option below.

