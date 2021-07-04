Tamannaah is all set to judge the Master Chef Telugu this season and she recently shot for the promo of the same. The Himmatwala actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her promo shoot with brilliant actor Vijay Sethupathy and while the duo looked excited about this new show, we couldn't stop admiring her black shimmery gown from the house of Zara Umrigar. While the outfit was apt for a red carpet event, Tamannaah wore it for a simple promo shoot and while you may think if it looked OTT (over-the-top), it certainly didn't! Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Sheer Bodycon Dress By Naeem Khan.

The strappy bodycon gown looked divine on the actress. She kept the rest of her styling simple with open, wavy hair and no jewellery. With nude lips, shimmery eyelids and soft, contoured cheeks, she amplified her look further. Tamannaah's look for the evening was styled by Sukriti Grover and she did a commendable job at it. While B-town was already obsessed with the designer, Tamannaah just gave us a reason to make us fall in love with it. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit's Lavender Lehenga Choli by Sukriti & Aakriti.

Tamannaah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly going gaga over her choice of outfit for the night, what are your thoughts about it? Are you equally smitten or think it's too much for your taste? Drop-in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the option from the box below.

Tamannaah in Zara Umrigar - Yo or Hell No? Yes, it is stunning No, it is boring

