Lavender as a colour is probably on everyone's favourite list but at the same time, it's hard to find in anyone's wardrobe. It's a very unusual colour when it comes to outfits, especially in traditional lehenga cholis. This particular colour, if used for traditional outfits, sets the tone differently and gives a more funky or bohemian look to your attire. Like in Madhuri Dixit Nene's case. The actress was recently spotted wearing an ensemble in a similar shade and it did grab our eyeballs. Yo or Hell No? Diana Penty's Pink Lehenga Choli by Ritu Kumar.

Madhuri, who's co-judging Dance Deewane 3 these days stepped out wearing an elegant lehenga choli on the sets of the reality TV show. Styled by the very talented, Ami Patel, Madhuri's outfit was designed by Sukriti and Aakriti. She paired her jewellery from Amrapali's tribe collection and kept her styling extremely regale. She rounded off her look with contoured cheeks, matching eye makeup, well-defined brows and hair tied in a messy ponytail. The styling came out really well and we are glad to see her pick such different shades. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Sheer Bodycon Dress By Naeem Khan.

While this was our verdict, what are your thoughts about it? Are you in favour of this shade or think it's not apt for the design? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

