While Vidya Balan is gracing multiple magazine covers this month, she's also strutting in style in her various attires. The Parineeta actress is neck-deep in her promotional work for Sherni and is busy giving multiple media interviews. After slaying in traditional six yards, Vidya also picked some modern designs to go with. She did have midi dresses in her promotional wardrobe and we also admired her maxi dress very recently. Her team of stylists took to their Instagram account to share pictures of her new look and we are stunned. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan in Ritu Kumar for Sherni Promotions.

Vidya's green floral-printed maxi dress belonged to the house of Masaba Gupta. It was a classic Masaba design with her signature colour palette. The green collared wrap around dress had a thigh-high slit in front and it made the outfit look more sensuous. Vidya kept her styling simple with her hair tied in a bun and ditching all the jewellery and opting for a pair of earrings only. Brown lips, winged eyeliner and contoured cheeks completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit Nene's Yellow Sharara By Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor.

Vidya Balan for Sherni Promotions

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we personally adored her entire look, what are your thoughts about it? Do you approve of it or think it's too plain for your taste? Drop in your comments by tweeting them to us or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Vidya Balan in Masaba Gupta - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is blah

