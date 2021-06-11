Vidya Balan is actively promoting her new release, Sherni these days and is busy strutting in style in different outfits. Vidya's stylist team take to their Instagram handle to share pictures from her most recent outings and offer us a peek inside her promotional wardrobe. From stunning sarees to chic dresses and co-ord sets, she's attempting different silhouettes and nailing them one at a time. And while we're in love with most of her outfits, there are a few that simply don't strike a chord with us. Like this Ritu Kumar outfit for example! Yo or Hell No? Diana Penty's Pink Lehenga Choli by Ritu Kumar.

Vidya picked this brown Ritu Kumar midi dress for one of her appearances and it didn't boggle our minds. The waterfall cut at the front just made it look worse perhaps. This all-over print dress had thread detailing around its neckline but it didn't help its case either. While the styling was just fine, the outfit didn't justify her starry persona. The Dirty Picture actress paired her dress with red lips, wavy hair, subtle makeup and a pair of black strappy heels. Yo or Hell No? Fatima Sana Shaikh's Organza Saree by Picchika.

We clearly aren't impressed with her choice and think, she could have done so much better. And while we found it a bit gaudy, what are your thoughts about it? Are you smitten by it or think it was a bad choice? Let us know your answers by choosing the desired option from the box below. Or you can also tweet us your replies on @latestly.

