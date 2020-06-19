Zoe Saldana Birthday Special: Her Fashion 'Avatar's are Always Remarkable, Delightful and Formidable Affair (View Pics)

While Marvel fans are still clueless as to if Gamora is even alive in their cinematic universe, let's celebrate the kickass character that Zoe Saldana brought to life. The Avatar actress also celebrates her big birthday today and it's time we sing in her praises. The charming girl who often mesmerises us with her stellar act on-screen is also quite a charmer when it comes to her red carpet appearances. They are stunning beyond words and we love the way she nails them to the hilt. Cameron Diaz Returns to Hollywood With the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge, Joins Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana and Others (Watch Video).

Zoe's fashion wardrobe is very peculiar in a way. Her fashion attempts are bold, fearless and even risky at times. We won't be exaggerating if we say that Saldana hates anything safe. She loves a bit of drama in her silhouettes and hates anything and everything that's mediocre. The actress has some great movie names under her inspiring hat with addition of a few entertaining franchises and the more number of movies she signs, the more opportunity we have to ogle at her amazing style file. Avengers: Endgame Star Zoe Saldana Shares a Topless Throwback Picture on Instagram and It is Too Hot to Handle!

Zoe's fashion lessons are pretty simple to read. Her risque attempts go hand-in-hand with her confidant characters on-screen and they all are remarkable in their own way. Just as kicking ass comes naturally to her in movies, slaying on the red carpet is equally an easy and an integral part of her real-life. Let's have a look at some of her best attempts...

From Givenchy's smart monochrome jumpsuit to Elie Saab's modern rendition of forever green, Saldana's choices have all been fascinating and edgy in a way. She certainly knows how to present herself and we are jotting down our notes for the same. Lesson number 1 in imitating an icon is to pick the right name. For us, it's Zoe Saldana! Happy Birthday, gorgeous.

