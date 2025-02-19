February 19, 2025, Special Days: February 19, 2025, marks several special observances across different fields. It is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, celebrating the birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior and leader. The day also honours the United States Coast Guard Reserve's Birthday, recognising the contributions of reservists. Constantin Brancusi Day commemorates the renowned Romanian sculptor, while Iwo Jima Day remembers the historic battle during World War II. Other unique celebrations include National Chocolate Mint Day, National Arabian Horse Day, National Lash Day, Prevent Plagiarism Day, Tug of War Day, and National Airboat Day, each highlighting various cultural, historical, and recreational aspects. There are several famous 19 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 19, 2025 (Wednesday)

Anti-Valentine Day 5 - Confession Day Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti United States Coast Guard Reserve's Birthday Constantin Brancusi Day Iwo Jima Day / Battle of Iwo Jima National Airboat Day National Arabian Horse Day National Chocolate Mint Day National Lash Day Prevent Plagiarism Day Tug of War Day

Famous February 19 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (1630-1680) Millie Bobby Brown Benicio del Toro Victoria Justice Seal (musician) Mauro Icardi Merle Oberon M.S. Golwalkar (1906-1973) Viswanath (1930-2023) Kavi Shastri Paresh Ganatra

