Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 is celebrated on Thursday, April 14. Also referred to as Bhim Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar - the father of our constitution. This Dalit leader made key contributions to end caste-based discrimination and was a celebrated jurist and economist. Born Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, he was later referred to as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Bhim Jayanti 2022 celebrations are sure to be filled with various key events. People are bound to share Happy Ambedkar Jayanti wishes and messages, BR Ambedkar Quotes & Sayings, Bhim Jayanti 2022 greetings, Ambedkar Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status PIctures with family and friends. Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Messages in Marathi & Bhim Jayanti Banner: Images, HD Wallpapers, WhatsApp Status Video, Quotes, SMS and Greetings To Celebrate The Equality Day!

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was one of India's most well-educated and knowledgeable men in the 1920s; having graduated from Elphinstone College, University of Bombay, and studied economics at Columbia University and the London School of Economics, receiving doctorates in 1927 and 1923. He was known for his insightful journal publications, open and clear campaigning and negotiation and played a crucial role in advocating for the social freedom of Dalits. Babasaheb's book, Annihilation of Caste, continues to be one of the most insightful and intriguing books that capture the topic of caste-based discrimination in our country with utmost clarity.

Under Babasaheb's leadership, millions of Dalits and Bahujans found the path to a brighter and better future. Dr BR Ambedkar aimed to build a secular and just country and offered equal opportunities to all. And it was these key attributes that he based the Indian constitution upon. As we celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, here are some Happy Ambedkar Jayanti wishes and messages, BR Ambedkar Quotes & Sayings, Bhim Jayanti 2022 greetings, Ambedkar Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status PIctures that you can post online to increase awareness about the work of Dr Ambedkar and initiative conversations on various key subjects that he advocated for.

Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes in Marathi (File Image)

Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes in Marathi (File Image)

Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes in Marathi (File Image)

Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes in Marathi (File Image)

Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes in Marathi (File Image)

Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes in Marathi (File Image)

Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance, Landmark Quotes by the Reformist Leader

The celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti is a public holiday in more than 25 states and union territories across India. On the significant day of Ambedkar Jayanti, his followers often organise special processions at Chaitanya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. The key leaders of our country pay respect to Dr Ambedkar on this day. The celebration of Bhim Jayanti is a simple reminder of the vision Dr Ambedkar had seen for the betterment of the Dalit and Bahujan community in India. And it is more crucial than ever to educate oneself about this subject and spread the thoughts, aspirations and teachings of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on this day. Happy Bhim Jayanti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).