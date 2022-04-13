B.R. Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was an Indian polymath and civil rights activist, economist, politician, and great social reformer who fought for the rights of the Dalit community, women and labours who were considered untouchables. Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the social reformer who was born on 14 April 1891. Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, a strong follower of Ambedkar (Ambedkarite) and a social activist celebrated the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar for the first time. To honour the renowned activist we have curated greetings in Marathi, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook status and sayings below. Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Date, History, Bhim Jayanti Facts and Significance of Observing the Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Indian Constitution.

