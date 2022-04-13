Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2022! Ambedkar Jayanti is an annual celebration that commemorates the birth anniversary of the father of the Indian Constitution of India Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on April 14. Babasaheb Ambedkar as he was fondly called was a legendary economist, philosopher, politician, anthropologist and most importantly a social activist who stood for the rights of Dalits, women and labours. The occasion is also marked as Bhim Jayanti which falls on Thursday, this year. To remember Dr Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary we have brought to you unique rangoli patterns and designs below. You will find a collection of lovely Ambedkar Jayanti rangoli designs, easy drawings of Dr BR Ambedkar's portrait and so on.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is known as a social reformer because he dedicated his life to fighting caste oppression and discrimination, making the Indian society more conscious of the evils of the caste system and its consequences. Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Messages: WhatsApp Status, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Quotes, Bhim Jayanti Images and Banners To Mark Birthday of Father of the Indian Constitution.

Quoting Babasaheb "A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society." Undoubtedly all his life he walked on the path of equality, and upliftment of lower caste and even pushed for the treatment of every Indian citizen as equal in the eyes of the law. His birth date is celebrated as a public holiday when people hold a long procession, cultural events and functions.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Rangoli Designs

Bhim Jayanti 2022 Rangoli Art

Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Rangoli Video

Rangoli Tutorial For Celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti 2022

Babasaheb Ambedkar's first birthday was publicly celebrated on 14 April in the year 1928 in Pune, by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, who was an Ambedkarite and also a social activist. Try out these easy yet innovative rangoli ideas by using different colour combinations to celebrate the momentous occasion of Bhim Jayanti.

