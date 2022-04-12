Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was a well known Indian jurist, great politician, philosopher, thinker, anthropologist, historian and economist. Every year on the 14th of April his birth anniversary is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti by his followers. The legendary social reformer fought for the human rights of the Dalit community, by raising his voice against the Indian caste system. Dr. Ambedkar is also known as the Father of the Indian Constitution who also stood for women and labour rights. Recognised as the first Law and Justice Minister of Independent India, Babasaheb Ambedkar was the first untouchable from the country to pursue a college degree. Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 falls on Thursday and is considered a public holiday. Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Date, History, Bhim Jayanti Facts and Significance of Observing the Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Indian Constitution.

From Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha which promoted education among the social outcasts to the socio-political movement the Dalit Buddhist Movement; the social reformer stood for equality in all his life. This year it will be the 131st birth anniversary of the great activist which will be celebrated mainly by his followers, predominantly Dalits, Adivasis, labourers. To mark the momentous day, we have brought you WhatsApp stickers, messages, HD Images, motivational quotes by Dr. Ambedkar, Telegram photos, Facebook status and sayings that you can download for FREE!

Babasaheb Ambedkar’s first birthday was publicly celebrated in 1928 in Pune, by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay. On the day of Ambedkar Jayanti, which is often called Bhim Jayant it is a long-established custom that the President, Prime Minister and leaders of other parties pay respect to the statue of Dr. Babasaheb at the Parliament, New Delhi.

