Anant Chaturdashi is the last day of the 10-day Ganesh Festival that is celebrated every year in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. People who have invited Lord Ganesha into their homes on Ganesh Chaturthi prepare to bid adieu to the elephant God. The Ganpati idols that they welcomed into their homes are taken for immersion with great fervour, music and more. Anant Chaturdashi 2020 falls on September 1 and is sure to be an eventful celebration. While the scale of the festival has gone down, the enthusiasm still remains and this is the reason that people still enjoy sharing Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020 wishes. So we also bring to you Ganpati HD Images, Anant Chaturdashi messages, Happy Anant Chaturdashi WhatsApp Stickers, Instagram Stories, GIFs, Facebook Status Pictures, Messages and SMS. Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Wishes And Ganpati Visarjan HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Ganesha Photos, Messages And SMS to Send on the Auspicious Occasion

Anant Chaturdashi falls on the fourteenth day of the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, people bring home idols of Lord Ganesha and shower him with prayers, prasad and more. This 10-day extravaganza comes to an end on Anant Chaturdashi when people finally take the Ganesh idols for immersion. It is believed that Lord Ganpati comes to earth to bless his devotees and spend time with them in this 10-day period. On Anant Chaturdashi, He finally returns to Mount Kailash. Ganesh Visarjan Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Bid Goodbye to Ganpati Bappa on Anant Chaturdashi 2020 With These WhatsApp Messages and GIF Greetings.

Ganesh Chaturthi and Anant Chaturdashi are particularly celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra. However, this year many people have opted for more eco-friendly and safe at-home immersion celebrations rather than joining the grand processions to the ponds. However, the feeling of community l that this festival instils will continue. Anant Chaturdashi Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020 With New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Festive Occasion of Anant Chaturdashi by Embracing the Blessings of Ganpati and Thanking Him for All His Love and Goodness.

Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Warm Greetings on Anant Chaturdashi to You and Your Family Members…. Celebrate This Occasion With High Spirits and Create Some Beautiful Memories With Dear Ones.

Ganpati GIF!

GIF Greetings Read: On the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, I wish that Ganpati take along all your troubles and bless you with eternal happiness and joy in life…. Warm wishes on this special day.

Anant Chaturdashi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Shower You With Love and Peace and Fulfill All Your Dreams. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Anant Chaturdashi.

Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Wishing a Very Happy Anant Chaturdashi to You My Dear…. Wishing You Less of Troubles and More of Joys on This Auspicious Occasion.

Anant Chaturdashi Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find All The Delights of Life and All Your Dreams Come True. Wishing You Health, Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Anant Chaturdashi!

Anant Chaturdashi WhatsApp Stickers

People are sure to share Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020 wishes, Anant Chaturdashi messages, Happy Anant Chaturdashi WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family. You can download Anant Chaturdashi WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore.

Anant Chaturdashi is also known as an important celebration that revolves around Lord Vishnu in some parts of the country. People in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country celebrate this day by praying to Lord Vishnu, also known as Ananta and tie a sacred red thread. This is removed after 14-days. Anant Chaturdashi is said to be one of the most important festivals around Lord Vishnu. Here's hoping that this Anant Chaturdashi, all our worries and troubles disappear.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).