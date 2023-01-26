It is Australia Day 2023! On January 26, everyone gets together to celebrate everything that is Australian. People participate in the celebrations held by the 26,000,000 Australians to mark the anniversary of the country's colonisation in 1788. However, there is some controversy surrounding this holiday. Australia is regarded as a premier travel and living destination. The oldest, driest, and flattest inhabited continent in the world has a lot to teach us and give us something to admire. Let's learn a little history and get some great tips for celebrating Australia Day! You can also share these messages, sayings, images, wishes, photos, HD wallpapers and greetings to mark the day.

Australia's official national day is observed every year on January 26 in remembrance of the British ships that first brought European settlers to Australia in 1788. Over 750 convicts who had been tried and convicted in Great Britain for relatively minor offences were transferred on these eleven ships to British prison colonies that had been set up around the world, including North America and the Pacific. A further 300 people with military and medical expertise travelled to Australia to start the new colony. Australia Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know the History and All About the Day Celebrating the Anniversary of the Country’s Settlement.

In protest of the entrance of the British people, indigenous Australians have traditionally referred to this day as "Invasion Day" or "National Day of Mourning" as well. The holiday has caused a divisive controversy, and some people still participate in counter celebrations. A member of the Aboriginal Progressive Association named it a "Day of Mourning" in 1938, alluding to the yearly commemoration of Phillip's arrival. William Cooper made the declaration. The majority of nations in the globe have an official national holiday, frequently commemorating a revolution or independence anniversary, but the ways in which they observe this day vary depending on their history, traditions, and culture. Share these Australia Day 2023 messages, sayings, images, wishes, photos, HD wallpapers and greetings to mark the day.

With a call for Australians to "gather with friends, family and their community to reflect, respect and celebrate," the National Australia Day Committee has recently expanded the day's focus to include more indigenous people and recent immigrants. If Australia Day's date were changed, historian Kate Darian-Smith of the University of Tasmania said, it would be a recognition that Australians do not view January 26 as a significant day for modern-day Australia.

