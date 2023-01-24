Known as the Land Down Under, Australia Day celebrates and appreciates everything about the driest, the flattest and oldest inhabited continent in the world. Over the decades, this day has been celebrated as Anniversary Day, Foundation Day and Australian Natives’ Association Day before adopting Australia Day in 1935, which was officially declared as a public holiday in 1994. This day commemorates the arrival of British ships to establish the first European settlement in Australia in 1788. While for most people, it’s a day of national pride, barbecue and fireworks, a growing number of people refer to it as “Invasion Day” or “National Day of Mourning.” As you prepare to celebrate Australia Day 2023, here’s everything you need to know about the event's date, history, significance and celebrations. January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events.

Australia Day Date and History

This day is celebrated every year on January 26 to mark the anniversary of the country’s settlement in 1788. It was the day when 11 ships carried over 750 criminals from Great Britain who had been tried mostly for petty crimes and an additional 300 people from military and medical backgrounds who came to establish the new colony. Indigenous Australians have therefore referred to this day as “Invasion Day” to protest the arrival of the Britishers. A section of citizens mourns the day due to the terrible impact of colonialization on the lives of indigenous natives. Australia's Largest Event, the Vivid Festival, Has Made Its Return.

Australia Day Significance and Celebrations

On Australia Day, many Aboriginal people mourn their forefathers who suffered during colonisation. But it’s mostly a day of celebrations where exemplary citizens are recognized, Aussies celebrate with a barbecue, and Sydney holds a special annual ferry race, one of the country's most popular events. Australia is also known for its beautiful beaches and heritage sites, and it’s a fun day of exploring the outdoors and joining in the festivities all around. People attend festivals, and sporting events and enjoy the beautiful fireworks on this day.

