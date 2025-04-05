Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti 2025, also known as Samata Diwas is on April 5. This annual observance, as the name suggests, marks the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram - a celebrated Indian independence activist and politician. He has played a key role in shaping several policies in India and is remembered on this date every year. The celebration of Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti is focused on educating the younger generation on the life and work of the noted leader and remembering him. As we celebrate Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, who Babu Jagjivan Ram was and how to celebrate Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti 2025 Date

Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti 2025 is celebrated on April 5. This annual commemoration marks the birth anniversary of the Indian leader - Jagjivan Ram. Born on April 5, 1908, Babu Jagjivan Ram was a key political leader who served as a minister over several portfolios in his career spanning over 30 years – making him the longest-serving Union Cabinet minister in Indian history. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of the Indian Monk and Philosopher.

Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti Significance

Babu Jagjivan Ram was one of the key leaders who played a significant role in not just shaping India's key policies but also oversaw important moments in Indian history like the green revolution and the Indo-Pak War of 1971. Jagjivan Ram was the fourth deputy prime minister of India and also held several important positions of power in the key houses, including but not limited to being the Defence Minister of India during the Indo-Pak War of 1971 as well as the Union Agriculture Minister during two separate tenures – making significant contributions to the green revolution.

While we celebrate several known Indian leaders, the observance of Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti is a way of remembering those who have made significant contributions but may otherwise be forgotten. We hope that this Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti, you do your bit to spread the word about the life and works of Shri Jagjivan Ram.

