Swami Vivekananda Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of one of India’s most influential spiritual leaders and thinkers- Swami Vivekananda. The day serves as an opportunity to remember Swami Vivekananda’s contribution to inspiring the youth and shaping their ideals. Born on January 16, 1863 in Kolkata as Narendranath Datta, Vivekananda was a man of wisdom who advocated the unity of all religions and the importance of selfless. Vivekananda was born on Krishna Paksha Saptami after seven days of Paush Purnima. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025 as per Hindu Samvat Calendar falls on Tuesday, January 21. The Saptami Tithi will begin at 12:28 on Jan 20 and end at 15:09 on January 21. In addition, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025 is celebrated as the 162nd birth anniversary of the Indian monk.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025 Date

According to Hindu Samvat Calendar, Vivekananda Jayanti 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 21.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti History and Significance

Swami Vivekananda gained global recognition through his famous address at the Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, where he introduced the Western world to the profound teachings of Hinduism. His speech, which started with ‘Sisters and Brothers of America’, highlighted the principles of universal brotherhood. It must be noted that as per the English calendar Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863. However, according to the Hindu calendar, Vivekananda was born on Krishna Paksha Saptami, seven days after Paush Purnima. His birth anniversary is also commemorated according to the Hindu calendar as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. Top 25 Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Images and National Youth Day HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti serves as an excellent opportunity to remember the legacy of the great philosopher who emphasised on spiritual growth, societal reform, and the importance of education. Vivekananda was a follower of the Vedanta philosophy of Hinduism and was a disciple of Ramakrishna. He founded Belur Math, Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. His teachings remain timeless, urging individuals to cultivate inner strength, moral values, and a purpose for life. On Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, various events are organized across the country to reflect on his ideals and teachings including lectures, youth conventions, and cultural programs.

