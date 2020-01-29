Basant Panchami 2020 Messages And Wishes in Hindi: Saraswati Puja Photos, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Quotes, SMS and GIFs to Wish the Festival

Saraswati Puja Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Basant Panchami celebrates the festival of Spring in India. People worship Goddess Saraswati, also known as the goddess of knowledge or vidya. Students offer prayers to idols of Saraswati seeking blessings for their academics. Basant Panchami is being celebrated on January 29. One of the most special things about Basant Panchami is that people wish each other whole-heartedly and pray for their loved ones. As we celebrate the festival we bring you wishes and greetings in Hindi which you can send your near and dear ones. The list also includes Happy Saraswati Puja Images, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Facebook Quotes and GIFs which you send to share with your loved ones. Basant Panchami 2020: Should You Touch Books on Saraswati Puja? 8 Things You Must NOT Do on the Day for Good Luck.

This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Hindu of India. It is said that after Basant Panchami, the weather starts changing. We bid the harsh winters goodbye and welcome the arrival of spring. In the fields, lush yellow mustard starts swaying and flowers begin to bloom. Basant Panchami 2020 Date & Saraswati Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Celebrations of Vasant Panchami.

Goddess Saraswati is also called Mother Sharda, when worshipped on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami is said to bring blessings of learning and speech. Many people even celebrate the day with special mantras and Mother Saraswati is said to be pleased with the chanting of these mantras. Saraswati Puja 2020: Wearing Yellow Colour Clothes is Considered Auspicious on Basant Panchami, Here's Why!

However, if you want to wish your loved ones on this special day, here is a collection of Saraswati Puja images, HD wallpapers, Basant Panchami wishes in Hindi, Vasant Panchami messages in Hindi, Saraswati Puja 2020 greetings, Saraswati Puja photos, Basant Panchami GIF messages, Saraswati Puja WhatsApp Stickers, Vasant Panchami WhatsApp Statuses and more. They are all available for free download online. Basant Panchami 2020: 9 Facts About Goddess Saraswati, Not Many People Know Of.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Peele Peele Sarson Ke Phool, Peeli Ude Patang, Rang Barse Peele Aur Chhaye Sarson Si Umang,

Aapke Jeevan Mein Rahe Sadaa Basant Ke Rang. Happy Basant Panchami."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Mausam Kee Najaakat Hai, Hasaraton Ne Pukaara Hai, Kaise Kahe Kee Kitana Yaad Karate Hai

Yah Sandesh Usee Yaad Ka Ek Ishaara Hai, Happy Basant Panchhami."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Veena Lekar Haath Mein, Sarasvatee Ho Aapake Saath Mein, Mile Maan Ka Aasheervaad Aapako, Har Din, Har Vaar, Ho Mubaarak Aapako Basant Panchamee Ka Tyauhaar, Basant Panchamee Kee Shubhakaamanaen...!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Phoolon Kee Varsha, Sharad Kee Phuhaar, Sooraj Kee Kirane, Khushiyon Kee Bahaar, Mubaarak Ho Aap Sabako, Basant Panchamee Ka Tyohaar, Basant Panchamee Kee Haardik Shubhakaamanaen."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Buddhi Vidya Dehu Mohi, Sunahu Sarasvatee Maatu, Raam Saagar Adham Ko, Aashray Too Hee Dedaatu

Aap Sab Ko Basant Panchamee Kee Badhaee, Happy Basant Panchami"

How to Download Basant Panchami WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Wishes without some colourful stickers on WhatsApp look incomplete. Did you know you can download Basant Panchami WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app? There is a variety of languages like Bengali, Hindi, Telugu available online. You will also find Devi Saraswati images and HD wallpapers, Saraswati Puja mantra etc. HERE is the link to download it from the Play Store app.

We would like to wish you a happy Saraswati puja from the bottom of hearts to our readers. Basant Panchami is known as Shri Panchami, Saraswati Panchami, Rishi Panchami etc. There are different ways the day is celebrated throughout the country. Most people wear yellow clothes and eat yellow rice for good luck on this day.