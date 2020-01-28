Basant Panchami 2020: Should You Touch Books on Saraswati Puja? 8 Things You Must NOT Do on the Day for Good Luck

Should You Touch Books on Saraswati Puja? (Photo Credits: WikiCommons and Pixabay)

Come spring and its time for Basant Ritu's favourite festival, Basant Panchami. Just after the bitter cold, nature gifts us with the beautiful season of spring that sees new bloom and harvest. Right from the red flowers of Palash, and the little blossoms on green mango trees to greenery all around and pleasant weather, this season brings in all the happiness and positivity. According to the Hindu Panchang, Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of Magh month Shukla Paksha. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in January or February every year. This time Basant Panchami is celebrated January, 29. Saraswati Puja 2020: Wearing Yellow Colour Clothes is Considered Auspicious on Basant Panchami, Here's Why!

Idols of maa Saraswati is worshipped in schools, educational institutions as well as in homes. If you are worshipping Maa Saraswati at home you might want to take a bath in the morning and offer yellow flowers. Devotees usually offer musical instruments and books and eat yellow rice. However, since childhood, you must have heard that it is considered a bad omen to touch or read books. Yes, and that is why Saraswati puja used to be our favourite holiday. Isn't it? But have you ever thought why? Basant Panchami 2020: 9 Facts About Goddess Saraswati, Not Many People Know Of.

The rule of not touching books is not written in the Vedas or is a kind of ritual. But in fact, it has just become a norm because students usually placed in front of the Goddess Saraswati to seek blessings and therefore, the day is celebrated like an off day that students can use for themselves. However, here are things you should and shouldn't do to on Saraswati puja for good luck:

Offer yellow coloured flowers and wear yellow clothes on this day. Avoid black. Offer instruments and books to Goddess Saraswati. This is considered as one of the best days to teach young children alphabets for the first time. Yellow rice or yellow food is eaten on this day. Avoid using profanity on Basant Panchami. Stay away from meat and alcohol. Do not eat food without bathing on the day of Basant Panchami. Don't cut trees on the day.

The idea is to do things that are positivity-inducing on this auspicious day. Do not hurt anyone and invest the day meditating and spreading goodness.