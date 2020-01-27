Basant Panchami 2020 Date & Saraswati Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Celebrations of Vasant Panchami

Saraswati Puja (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

As we begin to welcome the spring season, a very auspicious festival of Basant Panchami will be marked in the country. The day also known as Vasant Panchami is dedicated to worship of Goddess Saraswati. This year, Basant Panchami 2020 will be marked on January 29. People across the country perform Saraswati Pooja asking the Goddess to bless them with enlightenment and knowledge. Vasant Panchami 2020 will also mark the preparation for Holi, which will take be celebrated 40 days later. This festive day is known as Vasant Utsava and is an important festival for Hindus across the world. On this day, people perform the auspicious Saraswati Puja during the Vasant Panchami Muhurat. As we inch closer to Basant Panchami celebrations, here is everything you need to know about the importance of Basant Panchami and the significance of Saraswati Puja on this day. Basant Panchami 2020: 9 Facts About Goddess Saraswati, Not Many People Know Of.

When is Vasant Panchami 2020?

Vasant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the Hindi month of Magha, which typically falls in January or February. Vasant Panchami 2020 falls on January 29, and it marks the preparation for the grand season of Spring.

Saraswati Puja 2020 Timings and Muhurat

Vasant Panchami Muhurat - 10:45 AM to 12:52 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 06 Minutes

Vasant Panchami Madhyanha Moment - 12:52 PM

Importance of Basant Panchami

Vasant Panchami, as already mentioned, marks the preparation for the king of all-season, Spring. Spring season begins in Hinduism with the celebration of Holi, and Vasant Panchami is celebrated 40 days before this grand festivity. It is believed to be an auspicious day to begin new things. The most important time of Vasant Panchami celebrations is Purvahna Kala or the time of sunrise and midday. Sometimes this also occurs when the Chaturthi tithi is still on. Saraswati Puja Bhajans for Basant Panchami 2020: List of Devotional Songs to Worship the Goddess of Knowledge (Watch Videos).

Significance of Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami

Conducting Saraswati Puja on this day is considered to be auspicious. People in ancient times also chose this day to send their kids to begin their education. Since Goddess Saraswati is considered to be the enlightening one, people pray to her for knowledge and blessings. Saraswati Puja is normally conducted during the Purvahna Kala, which is the Shubh Muhurat on Vasant Panchami.

Basant Panchami celebrations also commemorate the bountiful harvests and people often bring in this day by donning the colour of the harvest - yellow. This is also said to be the favourite colour of Goddess Saraswati. We hope that Goddess Saraswati blesses you with knowledge and wisdom this Basant Panchami and helps you find your path of enlightenment. Here’s wishing everyone Happy Basant Panchami 2020!