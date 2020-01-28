Saraswati Puja 2020: Wearing Yellow Colour Clothes is Considered Auspicious on Basant Panchami, Here's Why!

Why should you wear yellow on Saraswati puja (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Happy Saraswati Puja 2020. Also known as, Basant Panchami, the day is all about a fresh start and new bloom. Goddess Saraswati who is considered the goddess of knowledge and wisdom is worshipped on this day and devotees offer prayers to seek learning. Basant Panchami holds immense importance for students. Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge also known as Bagishwari, Bhagwati, Sharada, Veenavadini and Vagdevi is known to bless the devotees on this day. She is also called the goddess of music. On this day, pupils offer their books to goddess Saraswati to seek blessings and worship the idol of the goddess. But do you that on this day it is considered extremely auspicious to wear the colour yellow? What is the significance of wearing the bright colour on Basant Panchami? Let's discuss. Basant Panchami 2020 Date & Saraswati Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Celebrations of Vasant Panchami.

Why Should You Wear Yellow On Saraswati Puja?

On the day Basant Panchami aka Saraswati Puja is celebrated, men and women wear yellow cloured clothes and worship Saraswati, the goddess of learning. There are many reasons, yellow is considered auspicious on this day. The festival celebrates the season of spring and yellow represents the new bloom. Spring is considered one of the luckiest season and wearing yellow makes it even better. On this day, people wear yellow clothes, fly kites and eat sweet yellow rice too. Basant Ritu (Spring Season) is a balance between scorching heat, harsh winters and heavy rains. Fresh fruits and flowers bloom on trees in spring. Basant Panchami 2020: 9 Facts About Goddess Saraswati, Not Many People Know Of.

Another reason is that during this season is that the fields are strewn with yellow mustard flowers, known to fill energy in the mind. The bright yellow colour symbolises prosperity, luck and positivity. Apart from this, it is also believed that since the sun is "Uttarayan" on Vasant Panchami, during this time, the yellow rays of the sun falling on the earth indicates prosperity and teaches us to be vigorous like the sun. This makes the colour yellow very important on Vasant Panchami.

The festival also kickstarts Rangotsava in Banke Bihari temple in Mathura from this day. Most people worship mother Saraswati by wearing yellow clothes after bathing in the Ganges or other holy rivers. After this, any satvik yellow dish is prepared and offered as Bhog to goddess Saraswati. It is said that by doing this, the Goddess is pleased and also fulfils the wishes of the devotees.