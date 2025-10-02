Vidyarambham 2025 will be marked on October 2. This annual observance is a Hindu tradition that is performed to officially initiate the education process of a child. Also known as Akshara Abhyasam or Mutal Eluttu, the celebration of Vidyarambham holds immense significance for the followers of the religion and is considered to be an extremely auspicious day. The celebration traditionally falls on the day following Saraswati Puja and is sure to be marked with great fervour and enthusiasm. As we prepare to celebrate Akshara Abhyasam 2025, here is everything you need to know about the observance, the significance of Vidyarambham and how to celebrate this day. Vijayadashami (Bijoya Dashami) 2025 Date, Puja Rituals and Significance: Know the Importance of Dussehra, the Day That Marks the Victory of Good Over Evil.

When is Vidyarambham 2025

Vidyarambham is traditionally observed during the commemoration of Sharad Navaratri, on the day following Saraswati Puja. Vidyarambham 2025 will be marked on October 2. The name - Vidyarambham - is an amalgamation of Vidya (Study) and Arambham (begins). The ceremony is usually observed on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The Dashami tithi for Vidyarambham 2025 begins at 07:01 PM on Oct 01, 2025 and will go on till 07:10 PM on Oct 02, 2025.

Significance of Vidyarambham

Vidyarambham celebration is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and is an important observance in the life of every child. It marks the beginning of their formal education cycle. It is considered to be an immensely auspicious day to begin various formal training sessions and seek more knowledge in the field of your choice. While traditional schools began on this day, in more recent times, people choose the occasion of Vidyarambham to help their child enroll on the hobbies and art forms of their choice. Beginning singing and dance classes has been a popular event on this day.

We hope that the celebration of Vidyarambham brings with it the love and light that you and your family deserve. It is believed that starting the journey of knowledge seeking in this season helps to be bestowed with the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Vidyarambham 2025!

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

