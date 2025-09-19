Vidyarambham is a traditional Hindu ritual that marks the formal beginning of a child’s education. This special ritual is popular in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The word Vidyarambham literally means ‘beginning of knowledge or learning’, which means it is a ceremony where children are introduced to the world of letters. This day is traditionally performed on Vijayadashami, as the day is considered highly auspicious for starting new ventures, especially education and arts. This year, Vidyarambham falls on Thursday, October 2, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Dashami Tithi begins at 19:01 on October 01, 2025 and ends at 19:10 on October 02, 2025. Scroll down to know more about Vidyarambham 2025 Date and the significance of the auspicious day. When Is Dussehra 2025? Know Vijayadashami Date, Ravan Dahan Timing and Significance of the Auspicious Hindu Festival That Celebrates the Victory of Good Over Evil.

Vidyarambham 2025 Date in Kerala

Vidyarambham 2025 in Kerala falls on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Vidyarambham Significance

Vidyarambham symbolises the blessing of Goddess Saraswati, who is considered the Goddess of wisdom and learning and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. It is believed that beginning education on this day ensures success, wisdom, and prosperity in learning. A priest, teacher, or elder guides the child to write their first letters on a plate of rice, sand.

Children between the age of 4 and 5 go through the Vidyarambham ceremony. In Kerala, Vidyarambham is often done at temples (like Dakshina Mookambika Temple in Paravur or Thunchan Parambu in Tirur). In Tamil Nadu and Andhra, it’s done at home or in temples, sometimes alongside music and dance initiations (Kala Vidyarambham).

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

