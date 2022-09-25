Bathukamma 2022 will be celebrated in Telangana from September 25. This annual celebration is a nine-day festival beginning on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya. The festival of Bathukamma 2022 will go on from September 25 to October 3. The last day of Bathukamma is celebrated on the occasion of Durga Ashtami during the Sharad Navaratri period. As we prepare to celebrate Bathukamma 2022, people often make it a point to share Happy Bathukamma 2022 wishes and messages in Telugu, Bathukamma greetings in Telugu, Happy Bathukamma WhatsApp messages in Telugu and Bathukamma 2022 images in Telugu with family and friends.

Bathukamma is a very important observance in Telangana as well as some parts of Andhra Pradesh. There are various reasons that are cited for the celebration of this festival. However, many people believe that Bathukamma is the festival for feminine felicitation. On this special occasion, women dress up in the traditional sari combining it with jewels and other accessories. Teenage Girls wear Langa-Oni/Half-Sarees/Lehenga Choli combining it with jewels in order to bring out the traditional grace of the attire. Bathukamma 2022 in Telangana: Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Designs To Adorn Your Houses With on the Festival of Flowers Worshipping Mahagauri (Watch Videos).

People often offer their prayers to Goddess Durga during this festival. A traditional concoction made with flowers that resembles the pillars of a temple is also made during this festival. As we prepare to celebrate Bathukamma 2022, here are some Happy Bathukamma 2022 wishes and messages, Bathukamma greetings, Happy Bathukamma WhatsApp Stickers and Bathukamma 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

It is interesting to note that while Bathukamma is celebrated in Telangana, people in other parts of the country also celebrate the essence of the festival in the form of Navaratri in West India, Durga Puja in East (which also begins on Mahalaya Amavasya), Golu in Tamil Nadu and Bomalla Koluvu or Habba in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

