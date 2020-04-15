Bhogali Bihu 2020 Date: Significance, Traditions And Celebrations Related to Rongali Bihu

Bhogali Bihu (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The harvest festival of Bihu marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year in the northeastern state of Assam in India. It is celebrated thrice a year with it forms – Magh Bihu or Bhogali in January, Bohag Bihu or Rongali in April and Kati Bihu in October. Out of the three, the Bhogali Bihu is the most prominent as the people of the state consider it as their new year. This year the Bohag Bihu starts on the 14th of April and ends on the 20th of April. The word Bihu finds its origin in the Sanskrit word of Bishu which means “to ask for prosperity from God during the harvest season”. Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 Wishes, Greetings & HD Images: Celebrate Assamese New Year with Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and Wallpapers on Rongali Bihu.

Bohag Bihu is a state holiday in Assam and sometimes also in the adjoining state of Arunachal Pradesh. It marks the first month of the Assamese calendar and marks the advent of the sowing period in their farms. The inception of the festival is not known but it is believed it dates back to the time when the people of the Assam valley started cultivation on their lands. The festivities involve hanging of brass, copper or silver pots on poles in front of their houses. The tradition Bihu dance and Bihu Geet is an integral part of Bohag Bihu and both men and women take an active part in it. The Bohag Bihu is a seven day festival with each day having its own significance. Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Assamese New Year With WhatsApp Stickers & GIF Greetings on Rongali Bihu.

The first day is the Garu Bihu and is reserved for bathing of household cattle. The Manuh Bihu is set for the second day where people take a bath with a paste of turmeric. Guxai Bihu and the Taator Bihu celebrated on the third and fourth day involve household deities and handlooms respectively. The fifth day is the Nangolor Bihu dedicated to the farming equipment followed by the Gharosia Jibar Bihu, a day for the domestic animals. The seventh and the last day is the Chera Bihu which marks the end of the festivities. Pohela Boishakh 2020 Wishes and HD Images: Subho Noboborsho 1427 WhatsApp Stickers, Poila Baisakh Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate Bengali New Year.

Due to the COVID 19 outbreak in India and the states being in lockdown, we will not see the aesthetics involved with Bohag Bihu in the state. The All Assam Students Union(AASU) has appealed to the people of the state to stay home and cancelled its program of Mukoli Bihu in Guwahati. The hoisting of the Bihu flag will also be limited to a group of five as urged by the Assam Police.