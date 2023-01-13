Bhogi Pandigai 2023 will be observed on January 13. It is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in the southern states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. On Bhogi Pandigai, people clean their houses and decorate their homes with marigold garlands and mango leaves, which are believed to drive away negative energy and attract positive energy. They draw beautiful rangoli designs at their house's entrance to prepare it for the four-day Pongal festival. As you celebrate the first day of Pongal with Bhogi Pandigai, we at LatestLY have compiled some beautiful and colourful rangoli designs that you can draw in your homes on this day. When Is Bhogi 2023? Know Celebratory Rituals, Timing, Significance and More About the First Day of the 4-Day Pongal Festival.

The Bhogi Pandigai day starts with the ritual of Bhogi Mantalu, where people discard their old useless furniture, clothes etc. and burn them in a bonfire made of wood and cow dung. This ritual aims to eliminate old and negative things from your life and focus on new beginnings. People are totally excited about this day as it is the first day of the four-day harvest festival. Here is a collection of rangoli designs that you can draw as you decorate your house for Pongal 2023 on Bhogi Pandigai. Pongal 2023 Full Calendar With Dates of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal.

Beautiful Pongal Dot Rangoli

Creative Pongal Patterns

Pongal or Makar Sankranti Rangoli

Elaborate and Festive Rangoli

Detailed Beautiful Rangoli

Bhogi Pandigai is also celebrated as Makar Sankranti in many states. It is an auspicious day to make new beginnings. On this day, people honour Lord Indra, the god of rain which is very important for a good harvest. A good harvest is very important for the farmers as it brings them wealth and prosperity. Wishing everyone a Happy Bhogi Pandigai 2023!

