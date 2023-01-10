South Indian states commemorate their annual four-day harvest festival of Pongal on the Tamil month of Margazhi. The first day of the occasion is observed as Bhogi. It is celebrated during Makar Sankranti when the position of the Sun changes from the South to the Northern hemisphere. Bhogi Pongal is mainly marked with religious enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka. In the Gregorian Calendar, Bhogi 2023 falls on Saturday, 14 January. The holy day is devoted to the veneration of the Hindu deity Indra. Farmers worship the lord to get blessed with prosperity, wealth and good rain for agricultural activities. Ploughs and various other farming equipment are also paid present during the festival day. LatestLY has brought everything essential you were searching for about the harvest festival. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Makar Sankranti, Republic Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Bhogi 2023 Timing

As mentioned in Drik Panchang, Bhogi 2023 will be observed on Saturday, 14 January and the Sankranti moment is timed at 8:57 on the same day.

Bhogi Rituals

Each year, people discard old unused items and derelict stuff which is no longer functional on the Bhogi Pandigai day. As part of Bhogi custom, people take an early bath and don new traditional attire. Rangoli are made with dynamic colours, and pumpkin flowers, known as Kolam, are made in front of homes. "Gobbemma," i.e. fresh cow dung, is also placed to adorn rangoli designs. One can also keep earthen lamps over the decoration. Another significant tradition performed on the first day of Pongal is "Bhogi Mantalu". It is executed by lighting bonfires with wood and other solid fuels. Magh Bihu 2023 Date: Know Rituals, Maghar Domahi Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Celebrating The Harvest Festival of Assam.

Significance Of Bhogi

The Bhogi festival is known as "Pedda Panduga" in many South Indian states. Bhogi Pandigai also commemorates traditions such as Bhogi Pallu and Ariselu Adugulu. In Bhogi Pallu, children wear colourful clothes, after which Regi Pallu, Senagalu, flower petals, sugarcane pieces, jaggery and coins are showered on them. Bhogi officially marks the culmination of the winter season and end of the year's accounts and the beginning of new accounts. A lot of agricultural waste is also burnt in the bonfire, which is expected to offer heat during the chilly weather.

