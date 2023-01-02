Pongal is an annual harvest festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and valour across Tamil Nadu. Pongal is believed to be a very important celebration as it is the first big Hindu festival in the New Year. While the essential part of the Pongal celebration — Thai Pongal — is the biggest day of celebration, the actual festival spans four days. Pongal 2023 will be celebrated from January 13 (Bhogi Festival) to January 17 (Kaanum Pongal), with Thai Pongal 2023 falling on January 15. Pongal celebration falls around the same time as Makar Sankranti in North India. As we prepare to celebrate Pongal 2023, here is everything you need to know about this annual observance, the significance of Pongal, how to celebrate the Pongal festival and more. Easy Sankranthi Muggulu Designs and Beautiful Kolam Patterns to Adorn Your House (Watch Videos).

When Is Pongal 2023?

Pongal celebrates the beginning of the Tamil month of Thai. The four-day festival begins with Bhogi celebrations — which mark the last day of Marghari month — and is an ode to the end of the winter crop season. On this day, people light a bonfire and often clean out their homes to begin afresh from Pongal. Makar Sankranti 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Harvest Festival Dedicated to the Sun God.

Pongal 2023 Complete Date List

Date Day Festival Significance January 13, 2023 Friday Bhogi Festival People light bonfires to bid adieu to the waste or old things in their homes. January 15, 2023 Sunday Thai Pongal The main day of the Pongal celebration, where the Sun god is revered. January 16, 2023 Monday Mattu Pongal The day is dedicated to offering prayers to the cattle. January 17, 2023 Tuesday Kaanum Pongal Last day of the Pongal celebration.

The celebration of Pongal is spread across four days, even though the main festivity is surrounded around Thai Pongal — which marks the first day of Thai Masam according to the Tamil Calendar. Families gather and prepare a sweet and salty variation of Pongal on this day. People also allow milk to boil and overflow on a decorated pot as they sing the phrase Pongalo Pongal. This act is believed to invite prosperity and good luck to the family in the coming year.

Meanwhile, the Mattu Pongal celebration is focused on celebrating the cattle that are crucial for agriculture and help in a bountiful harvest season. Traditionally, many people used to play the dangerous game of Jallikattu on this day. The final day of the Pongal celebration is Kaanum Pongal. On this day, leftover food is placed on the betel leaf and offered to our ancestors by placing the leaves out for crows. We hope that Pongal 2023 fills your life with the happiness and prosperity you deserve. Happy Pongal!

