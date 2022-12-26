Boxing Day is observed on the second day of Christmastide and is celebrated after Christmas. It is celebrated on December 26 every year. It originated as a holiday to give gifts to the poor. Boxing Day is primarily known as a shopping holiday. It started in Great Britain and is celebrated in several countries that previously formed part of the British Empire. This day is also concurrent with the Catholic holiday Saint Stephen’s Day. According to the Oxford English dictionary, it was the first weekday after Christmas day, observed as a holiday on which postmen, errand boys and servants of various kinds expect to receive a Christmas box. As you celebrate Boxing Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled greetings and images that you can download and share with everyone you know as wishes, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers and SMS. Boxing Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know History and All About the Special Day After Christmas and on the Second Day of Christmastide.

Boxing Day has a different status in different countries. In Australia, it is a public holiday in all jurisdictions except the state of South Australia, whereas in Canada, it is a federal statutory holiday. In Nigeria, it is a public holiday for working people and students. When it falls on a Saturday or Sunday, there is always a holiday on Monday. People send wishes to all their friends and family to wish them on this holiday. Here are Boxing Day 2022 greetings and images that you can share as wishes, WhatsApp messages and HD wallpapers on this day. Junkanoo 2022 Date: Know History, Significance and All About the Celebrations of the Caribbean Festival on Boxing Day.

Boxing Day is celebrated by organising professional boxing contests in some African commonwealth nations like Ghana, Uganda, Malawi, Zambia and Tanzania. These practices have also been followed for decades in Guyana and Italy. Wishing everyone a Happy Boxing Day 2022!

