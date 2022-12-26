Junkanoo is commemorated in many islands across the English-speaking Caribbean every Boxing Day, i.e., on December 26, and New Year's Day, i.e., on January 1. A street parade with music, dance, and costumes marks it. There are also Junkanoo parades in Miami in June and Key West in October. In addition to being a cultural dance for Afro-North Carolinians and the Garifuna people, this type of dancing is also performed in The Bahamas on Independence Day and other historical holidays. The rhythmic sounds of cowbells, goat skin drums and whistles, and brass instruments create a sweet musical beat that will make you fall in love with it. Winter Holidays Around Christmas Time: From Hanukkah to Kwanzaa, Festivals Other Than Xmas Celebrated During the Holiday Season and Their Significance.

History of Junkanoo

The origin of the word Junkanoo is disputed as theories include that it is named after a folk hero named John Canoe. The history of the Junkanoo festival dates back centuries ago when enslaved descendants of Africans on plantations in The Bahamas celebrated holidays granted around Christmas time with dance, music, and costumes. According to history, after emancipation, the tradition continued, and Junkanoo evolved from simple origins to a formal, organised parade. People wore intricate costumes, themed music was played, and official prizes within various categories were announced. Christmas Eve 2022 Date and Celebrations: From Singing Carols to the Christmas Story; 5 Traditions and Customs That You Should Not Miss on This Special Day.

Many of the colonies where Jonkonnu was prominent include The Bahamas, Jamaica (as Jankunu), and Virginia celebrated Jonkonnu, where celebrations involved a band of black men — generally young — who dressed in ornate and brightly coloured costumes. Junkanoo is a renowned festival. The Junkanoo Parade, as we know it today, exists only in the Islands of The Bahamas, although it has been marked along the East Coast of the United States. The Junkanoo parade has been featured in movies, including the James Bond film Thunderball, After the Sunset, and Jaws The Revenge, and in the season one episode "Calderone's Return (Part II)" of the 1984 television series Miami Vice, taking place on the fictitious island of St. Andrews.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2022 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).