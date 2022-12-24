Boxing Day is celebrated the day after Christmas Day. It occurs on the second day of Christmastide, which is December 26. Though it originated as a holiday to give gifts to the poor, today, Boxing Day is primarily known as a shopping holiday. Boxing Day originated in Great Britain and is celebrated in several countries that were previously formed as part of the British Empire. Boxing Day is also concurrent with the Catholic holiday Saint Stephen's Day. As we celebrate Boxing Day 2022, here's all you need to know about its history and significance. 12 Days of Christmas Significance: Know All About When the Days Begin, Their Association With the Christmas Carol and How They Are Celebrated.

In some parts of Europe, like several regions of Spain, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Norway, and Ireland, December 26 is marked as Saint Stephen's Day. Today, Boxing Day is primarily known as a shopping holiday. Christmas 2022 Gift Ideas: From Wireless Chargers to Self-Cleaning Water Bottles, Get Options for Presents With Total Utility for All Your Loved Ones.

History of Boxing Day

The history of Boxing Day is not known, as there are competing theories for the origins of the term. The European tradition of giving to the poor, be it money or gifts to those in need or in service positions, has been dated to the Middle Ages. However, the exact origin of Boxing Day is unknown.

As per history, the day may refer to the alms box placed in the narthex of Christian churches to collect donations for the poor. The tradition may come from a custom in the late Roman/early Christian era wherein alms boxes placed in churches were used to collect special offerings. On Boxing Day, it is customary in some localities for the alms boxes to be opened and distributed to the poor.

Significance of Boxing Day

Boxing Day holds great significance in the UK and several other countries. Special events like horse racing and football matches mark the day. In Australia, there is the cricket Boxing Day Test Match, while in some countries, Boxing Day is a time when shops traditionally organize big sales after Christmas. In the year when December 26 falls on a Sunday, the Boxing Day substitute holiday always takes place on December 28. Happy Boxing Day 2022 to all!

