Buddha Purnima 2021 Quotes: Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prince Siddhartha Gautam, who was popularly known as Gautama Buddha later. He is credited to be the founder of Buddhism. The festive occasion is also known as Buddha Jayanti and Vesak. In 2021, the festival of Buddha Purnima will take place on May 26, i.e., Wednesday. People can convey their Buddha Purnima 2021 wishes by sending across popular Gautam Buddha quotes to their loved ones, to mark the celebrations of the day. If you are eyeing for motivating Gautam Buddha quotes and sayings, then you have reached the right place.

The festive event of Buddha Purnima is also fondly known as Vaishakhi Jayanti, Saka Dawa, Buddha Punnama, etc. To celebrate the occasion of Buddha Purnima, people can share these amazing Gautama Buddha sayings and quotes on popular chat apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, Hike, Signal, etc.

The holy event of Buddha Purnima takes place on the full moon day in May. It is said that it is on this day, that Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment and passed away, 18 years later. To pay tributes to the great soul, individuals can share these inspiring Gautama Buddha quotes and sayings through text messages, picture messages, voice notes, and SMSes as well.

There are grandeur celebrations in south-east Asia especially in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, India, etc. People who want to spread festive vibes on social media can share these motivating Gautama Buddha quotes and sayings on Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Not to forget, people can share creative Buddha Jayanti 2021 stickers through WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers as well. A lot of people share Buddha Purnima quotes’ videos on this auspicious day. Well, you can do so too. All you have to do is to download these HD Gautama Buddha teachings and convert them using a relevant app. With this, you can share the latest Gautama Buddha Jayanti 2021 quotes’ videos on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Moj, Roposo, Chingari, etc.

There are several ways in which people celebrate the festivities of Vesak, or popularly known as Buddha Jayanti. At LatestLY, we bring you the top-trending and most popular Buddha Purnima quotes which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, etc., on this auspicious event.

Happy Buddha Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Are What We Think. All That We Are Arises With Our Thoughts. With Our Thoughts, We Make the World. Happy Buddha Jayanti

Happy Buddha Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Peace Comes From Within. Do Not Seek It Without. Happy Buddha Jayanti

Happy Buddha Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All That We Are Is the Result of What We Have Thought. Happy Buddha Jayanti

Happy Buddha Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: No One Saves Us but Ourselves. No One Can and No One May. We Ourselves Must Walk the Path. Happy Buddha Jayanti

Happy Buddha Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You, Yourself, As Much as Anybody in the Entire Universe, Deserve Your Love and Affection. Happy Buddha Jayanti

Happy Buddha Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Health Is the Greatest Gift, Contentment the Greatest Wealth, Faithfulness the Best Relationship. Happy Buddha Jayanti

Happy Buddha Purnima 2021 Greetings, Wishes, Messages, Images & Quotes To Send on the Auspicious Day

The festival of Buddha is considered to be the “most sacred day” for the Buddhist community across the world. The festivities of Buddha Jayanti are observed around the globe, where social gatherings, feasts, meditation programmes mark the celebrations of the day. LatestLY wishes you all a very Happy Buddha Purnima and Happy Vesak 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2021 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).