Buddha Purnima is the annual celebration of the birth, enlightenment and life of Gautam Buddha that is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Buddhists across the world. Commemorated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Vaisakh, Buddha Purnima 2021 falls on May 26. The celebration is also known as Vesak, and people often commemorate this day with the community. Sharing Happy Buddha Purnima 2021 wishes, Vesak 2021 messages, Happy Vesak WhatsApp Stickers, and Buddha Purnima Facebook Status Pictures is a common practice on this day.

Buddha Purnima is one of the most important observances for Buddhists across the world. While there is no specific date for the birth of Gautam Buddha, it is believed that he attained enlightenment on the day of Vesak. To commemorate Buddha Purnima, people often visit temples, revisit the great teachings of Gautam Buddha and also spread his message of peace and togetherness amongst the community. Buddhism is known to be one of the most compassionate religions, and the essence of this religion is put forth to celebrate Buddha Purnima.

The celebration of Vesak or Buddha Purnima is not only limited to India. It is a significant holiday in various other countries with large Buddhist populations like Sri Lanka, Tibet, etc. As we prepare to celebrate Buddha Purnima 2021, here are some Happy Buddha Purnima wishes, Vesak 2021 messages, Happy Vesak WhatsApp Stickers and Buddha Purnima Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Remember Our Dear Lord Buddha on This Auspicious Day. Happy Buddha Purnima. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Three Things Cannot Be Long Hidden: The Sun, the Moon, and the Truth. - Buddha. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To Live a Pure Unselfish Life, One Must Count Nothing as One's Own in the midst of Abundance. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Be Enlightened on the Path of Love, Peace, and Truth by Lord Buddha. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Buddha Purnima 2021 Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Lord Buddha Photos and Quotes for Family and Friends

The history of Gautam Buddha in India is unique on its own. In North India, Gautam Buddha is considered to be eight incarnations of Lord Vishnu, while Lord Krishna is said to be the ninth incarnation. Meanwhile, In South India, Gautama Buddha is not associated with the ten avatars of Vishnu at all and is considered to be a separate spiritual entity. As we celebrate Buddha Purnima 2021, we hope that your life is filled with love, hope and enlightenment. Happy Vesak 2021!

