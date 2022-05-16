Buddha Purnima 2022 will be celebrated on May 16. Also known as Buddha Jayanti or Buddha's Birthday, this commemoration is filled with various fun festivities and religious observances every year. Marked on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Vaishakh in most countries, the Buddha Purnima celebration is considered to be an extremely auspicious observance for followers of Buddhism worldwide. People often bring in the Buddha Purnima celebration by sharing Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 wishes, Buddha Purnima Greetings and messages, Images and Wallpapers of Buddha, Happy Buddha Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures and more among family and friends. Sharing the teachings of Gautam Buddha in the form of Gautam Buddha quotes and images is also a widespread practice.

While the exact date of Buddha's birthday varies according to the lunisolar calendars, it is celebrated in April or May every year. In India and most of South Asia, Buddha's Birthday is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Vaishakh, hence the name Buddha Purnima. It is often celebrated as an extension of the festive celebration of Vesak in South and Southeast Asia. Vesak commemorates Gautam Buddha's journey, which led to his enlightenment.

The celebration of Buddha Purnima is also different in different countries. In India, Buddha Purnima is specially celebrated in Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bodh Gaya, Lahaul and Spiti district, Kinnaur, various parts of North Bengal such as Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and Kurseong, and Maharashtra (where 77% of total Indian Buddhists live). As we prepare to celebrate this day, here are some teachings of Gautam Buddha in the form of Gautam Buddha Quotes, Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 wishes, Buddha Purnima Greetings and messages, Images and Wallpapers of Buddha, Happy Buddha Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

May Lord Gautam Buddha Remove the Obstacles And Problems From Our Lives. Happy Buddha Jayanti to You and Your Beloved Family.

May the Year Be Full of Love, Light, Peace, and Harmony! Happy Vesak

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buddham Sharnam Gachami, Om Mani Padme Hum. Happy Buddha Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Buddha Destroy All Sins, Mistakes and Obstacles of Your Life. Have a Blissful Buddha Jayanti

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Pious Festival of Vesak, Let Us Pray for Peace and Harmony for All Humankind. Happy Buddha Purnima

It is important to note that Buddha Purnima is considered a holiday in various parts of India. This was because Dr BR Ambedkar made this suggestion and made Buddha Purnima a public holiday. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Buddha Purnima 2022!

