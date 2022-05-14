The birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha or Lord Buddha is celebrated as the Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti and Vesak Day. This year Buddha Purnima 2022 will fall on Monday, May 16. As you celebrate the Buddhist festival, we at LatestLY have curated Buddha Purnima 2022 images, Happy Vesak Day 2022 greetings, Buddha Jayanti 2022 HD wallpapers, Buddha Purnima wishes, and Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 photos that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this auspicious day. When Is Buddha Purnima 2022? Know Date, Traditions, Tithi and Significance of Vesak Day Celebrating Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

Buddha Purnima falls on the full moon Uposarha day in Theravada countries that follow the Buddhist calendar. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, it is celebrated on the eighth day of the fourth month. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is observed in April or May but is observed in June in case of a leap year. Buddha Purnima 2022 Wishes & Vesak Day Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

The festival of Buddha Purnima is celebrated widely in Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bodh Gaya, Lahaul and Spiti district, Kinnaur, various parts of North Bengal like Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Kurseong and Maharashtra. Dr B.R Ambedkar, who was the minister of law and justice, initiated the public holiday of Buddha Purnima. Here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on Buddha Purnima 2022.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: In the Burst of Illumination, He Discovered the Meaning of Existence And Thus Became Lord Buddha. Happy Buddha Purnima, Everybody.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Live by the Teachings and Divine Guidance of Lord Buddha to Make the World a Better Place For Each and Every Human. Happy Buddha Jayanti.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Buddha Purnima, Here’s Sending Love, Peace, Positive Vibes, Happiness, Good Health and Prosperity. Happy Vesak

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Progress in All Your Professional and Personal Endeavours. Happy Buddha Day

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aroghyam Oka Goppa Varam, Santrupti Oka Goppa Sampada, Viswassam Manchi Bandhavaim. Happy Buddha Jayanti

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Light a Lamp for Somebody and It Will Also Brighten Your Path. - Lord Buddha

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Your Mind Is a Powerful Thing. When You Start to Filter It With Positive Thoughts Your Life Will Start to Change.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 Wishes: Vesak Messages, Greetings & Wallpapers To Celebrate the Pious Day

The exact date of Buddha Purnima is based on the Asian Lunisolar calendar. In the Gregorian calendar, it varies from year to year. According to the Hindu and Buddhist calendars, it is celebrated in the Baisakh month. People send images of Lord Buddha to all their friends and family on this day as the wishes for the day. Here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your relatives to wish Buddha Purnima 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Buddha Purnima 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2022 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).