Buddha Purnima or Vesak Day is the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This year Buddha Purnima 2022 will be celebrated on May 16, Monday. The date of Buddha Purnima varies from year to year in the Gregorian calendar. The exact date is based on the Asian lunisolar calendar. It is celebrated in the Baisakh month of the Hindu and the Buddhist calendar. As we gear up to celebrate Buddha Purnima 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and wish family and friends. In this collection, you will find a bunch of the latest Buddha Purnima 2022 wishes, Happy Vesak Day greetings, Vesak Day 2022 images, Buddha Purnima images, WhatsApp stickers, and GIFs, messages and a lot more.

In Theravada countries that follow the Buddhist calendar, it falls on the full moon Uposarha day, typically in the 5th or 6th lunar month. In China and Korea, it is celebrated on the eighth day of the fourth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of April or May. During the leap year, it may be observed in the month of June. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. When Is Buddha Purnima 2022? Know Date, Traditions, Tithi and Significance of Vesak Day Celebrating Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

In India, Buddha Purnima is celebrated mostly in Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bodh Gaya, Lahaul and Spiti district, Kinnaur, various parts of North Bengal such as Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and Kurseong and Maharashtra. The public holiday of Buddha Purnima was initiated by B R. Ambedkar when he was the minister of law and justice. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Buddha Purnima 2022!

