Chand Raat is also known as the night of the moon. It is the last day of Ramadan when the moon is sighted. Chand Raat 2023 is expected to be observed on Friday, April 21. This day decides the Eid ul-Fitr date, depending on the sighting of the moon. On this day, people gather in open areas to see the moon. As you observe Chand Raat 2023, we at LatestLY have bought a collection of Chand Raat Mubarak 2023 HD images, Eid Mubarak 2023 wishes in advance, Eid Mubarak 2023 wallpapers and Chand Raat Mubarak status for WhatsApp and Facebook you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for the day.

Chand Raat is also the eve of the Muslim festival Eid ul-Fitr. The sighting of the moon marks the arrival of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the festival of Eid. People celebrate the day by preparing traditional feasts for the next day to have a day of joy and celebrations. Messages saying Chand Raat Mubarak circulate all over the internet on this day. Here is a collection of HD Images and wallpapers you can download and send to one and all as greetings for Chand Raat 2023.

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Ka Chand Mubarak Ho!

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Flood Your Life With Love and Happiness on This Occasion, Your Heart With Care and Your Mind With Wisdom. Eid Mubarak!

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish Your Life Is as Spicy as Biryani and Sweet as Kheer. Savour the Joys of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid ul-Fitr Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Ka Chand Tum Ne Dekh Liya, Chand Ki Eid Ho Gayi Hogi

Alvida Jumma Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Ka Din Hai Gale Aaj To Mil Le Zalim, Rams-e-Duniya Bhi Hai Mauqa Bhi Hai Dastur Bhi Hai

It is time to celebrate the most significant Muslim festival across the globe. After fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, the moon sighting is truly special, followed by celebrations. Wishing everyone Chand Raat Mubarak a very Happy Eid in advance!

