Chingam is the first month of the Malayalam calendar and it marks the beginning of Kolla Varsham and Malayalam New Year. Chingam 2021 will be observed on 17 August. For the people of Kerala. Chingam brings an end to the very difficult Karkidakam month which is the end of peak monsoon season. Chingam 1 is a day of celebration as it brings along harvest season and also the much-awaited Onam festival. 7 Beautiful Songs Aka Onapattukal to Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Kerala and the Arrival of Maaveli Thampuran

As we observe Chingam 1, here are some things to know about the Malayalam New Year 2021.

1. Chingam 1 marks the ending of the peak monsoon season Karkidakam month. Karkidakam is the last month of the Malayalam calendar. The rains are slowly declining and this time is considered most ideal for undergoing Ayurveda based body rejuvenating therapies. Malayalam New Year 2021 or Chingam 1 Date as per Kolla Varsham: Know Significance and Celebrations Related to New Year in Kerala.

2. Chingam 1 is celebrated as the first month of the Malayalam New Year or the Kolla Varsham. Kolla Varsham is the traditional calender followed by the people of Kerala. The current year 2021 is Kolla varsham 1196-1197 and a reverse calculation will place the origin of the Kolla varsham era to 824 AD (~August 15, 824 AD).

3. In 2021. the Chingam month coincides with the Bhadrapada month in Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati and Kannada panchanga. Bengal month of Bhadra Mash is the corresponding month of Malayalam Chingam month. In hindu calenders, it generally corresponds with Bhadrapada month and Ashwin month in 2021.

4. Onam the biggest festival of Kerala is observed on the Thiruvonam Nakshatra day in Chingam month of The Malayali calendar. Onam is celebrated to honour the kind-hearted and much-beloved demon King Mahabali, who is believed to return to Kerala during this festival.

5. Sri Narayana Guru Jayanti is observed on the Chathayam Nakshatra day in the Chingam month. It is a state festival of Kerala that marks the birthday of Narayana Guru, a saint and a social reformer of India who fought against the caste system of the Hindu religion.

More than a Hindu religious festival, Chingam 1 is a day of celebration for the farming community and everyone, irrespective of religious beliefs, celebrates the arrival of the harvest season. Happy Chingam 1 or Malayalam New Year everyone!

