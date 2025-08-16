The Malayalam New Year holds a special place in the hearts of Malayalis across the world. Known as Chingam 1 or Chingam Onnu, it marks the beginning of the Kolla Varsham, the traditional Malayalam calendar. Chingam 1 2025 marks the beginning of the Malayalam month Chingam of Kolla Varsham 1201. Chingam 1 signifies the start of a new year and ushers in a time of positivity, prosperity, and cultural festivities in Kerala. People look forward to this auspicious day with joy, decorating their homes, visiting temples, and sharing warm greetings with loved ones. The auspicious day also begins the countdown for Onam celebrations. If you’re wondering when Chingam 1 falls in 2025 and how it is celebrated, here’s a detailed look. When Is Onam 2025? Know Start and End Dates of Thiruvonam, History, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the 10-Day Harvest Festival.

Chingam 1 2025 Date and Day

According to Prokerala, Chingam 1 2025 falls on Sunday, August 17. According to the Malayalam calendar, this day marks the beginning of Kolla Varsham 1201. It coincides with the month of Chingam (Leo in the solar calendar), which is considered highly auspicious for new beginnings in Kerala.

Significance of Chingam 1 in Kerala

Chingam 1 marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year as per the Kollavarsham calendar and holds deep cultural and astrological importance in Kerala. Falling in mid-August, this day is considered highly auspicious and is associated with new beginnings, prosperity, and good fortune. Many people in Kerala choose this day to start new ventures, make important purchases, or move into new homes. It also marks the onset of the harvest season and the festive month that leads up to Onam, Kerala’s biggest cultural celebration. Chingam 1 is much more than just a calendar change; it carries cultural, spiritual, and social importance:

Start of Kolla Varsham: Chingam marks the beginning of the new year as per the Malayalam solar calendar.

Auspicious Month: Chingam is believed to bring prosperity, success, and good fortune. Unlike Karkidakam (the previous month), which is seen as inauspicious, Chingam is considered ideal for starting new ventures, weddings, and housewarming ceremonies.

Spiritual Connection: Many devotees visit temples on Chingam 1 to seek blessings for health, wealth, and happiness.

Link to Onam: Chingam also sets the stage for Kerala’s grandest festival, Onam, which falls in the same month.

How Chingam 1 Is Celebrated in Kerala

On Chingam 1, people in Kerala begin the day with prayers and temple visits, seeking blessings for prosperity and good fortune. Many start new ventures, buy vehicles or gold, and perform traditional rituals. Cultural programmes, flag hoisting by socio-cultural organisations, and community gatherings also mark the day, setting a festive mood that continues through the Onam season. The Malayalam New Year celebrations are marked with simplicity, devotion, and cultural traditions. Here’s how people observe the day:

Temple Visits and Prayers: Devotees start the day with early morning prayers and special pujas in temples. Major temples across Kerala witness large gatherings, with devotees offering flowers, fruits, and lamps. Auspicious Beginnings: Chingam is considered the best time for new ventures, weddings, and property purchases. Many families choose this day to start business deals, launch projects, or move into new homes. Exchange of Greetings: Families, friends, and communities greet each other with “Happy Chingam 1” or “Kolla Varsham Ashamsakal” (New Year wishes). Greeting cards, messages, and WhatsApp wishes are widely shared. Cultural Celebrations: Local communities organise cultural gatherings, music, and traditional dance performances. Traditional art forms like Kathakali and Thiruvathirakali are sometimes showcased in rural Kerala. Preparation for Onam: Chingam also signals the beginning of the festive season, as households start preparing for Onam, which usually falls within a fortnight after Chingam 1. Onam 2025 begins on August 26 and ends on September 5.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is Chingam 1 in 2025?

Chingam 1 in 2025 falls on Sunday, August 17.

What is the significance of Chingam 1?

It marks the Malayalam New Year (Kolla Varsham 1201) and is considered highly auspicious for new beginnings, prosperity, and cultural festivities.

Is Chingam 1 the same as Onam?

No. Chingam 1 marks the start of the Malayalam New Year, while Onam is a major harvest festival celebrated later in the same month of Chingam.

How do Malayalis celebrate Chingam 1?

By visiting temples, offering prayers, starting new ventures, exchanging greetings, and preparing for Onam.

The arrival of Chingam 1 2025 on August 17 marks a new dawn for Malayalis, symbolising prosperity, positivity, and joy. Rooted in the traditions of Kolla Varsham, this day holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning in Kerala. As families come together to welcome the new year, exchange greetings, and prepare for Onam, Chingam 1 remains a cherished festival that binds Malayalis across the globe. Wishing you a prosperous and joyous Chingam 1 2025!

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2025 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).