Onam is one of the most vibrant and heartwarming festivals celebrated in Kerala. People of the southern state of Kerala celebrate this occasion to commemorate the beginning of the harvest season and the end of the monsoon season. Not only that, but the Onam festival also celebrates the homecoming of the beloved King Mahabali. For almost ten days, the celebrations occur by doing all the essential rituals linked with Onam. So here in this article, we bring you the dates of Thiruvonam, its rich history, all rituals and the significance Onam 2025 dates, the start and end dates of Thiruvonam, history, rituals and significance to celebrate the festival.

Onam 2025 Start and End Dates

According to Drik Panchang, Onam 2025 starts with Athachamayam on August 26, marking the beginning of the grand festival. Below, find out the full schedule of Onam 2025 festivities:

Atthachamayam: August 26

Chithira Day: August 27

Chodhi Day: August 29

Vishakham Day: August 30

Anizham Day: August 31

Thrikketta Day: September 1

Moolam Day: September 2

Pooradam Day: September 3

Uthradom Day: September 4

Thiruvonam Day: September 5

Avvittom Day: September 6

Chatayam Day: September 7

Onam Rituals

During the festival of Onam, people in Kerala perform traditional folk dances. These include Kathakali, Pulikali, and Thiruvathira Kali. These dance forms showcase Kerala's cultural diversity through vibrant costumes, intricate makeup, and energetic performances, showcasing mythological and brave tales.

Onam History

The Onam festival celebrates the return of the Asura King Mahabali to Patal Lok. There was a time when his reign was considered the golden age of Kerala. Despite being a demon king, Mahabali was a generous figure who defeated the Gods and took control of the three universes. As a devotee of Lord Vishnu, Mahabali sought Lord Vishnu's help defeating the demon king. He visited Mahabali in his Vamana form and convinced him to grant him property rights. Vamana expanded and covered everything the king ruled. Mahabali's return to earth annually is celebrated as Onam.

Onam Significance

Onam is a significant religious festival celebrated in Kerala. During this festival, people show their gratitude to the land for a good harvest and pray to Lord Vamana and King Mahabali for their loved ones' health and longevity.

During this festival, special people make beautiful floral rangolis called Pookalam in their homes. They make lots of delicious food called Onam Sadhya, and everyone grooves to their traditional songs. Onam brings families and communities together in celebration.

