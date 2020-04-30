Chitragupta Jayanti 2020 Date and Puja Vidhi: Know Significance of Worshipping The God of Justice

Chitragupta Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

April 30 marks a significant day as it celebrates Chitragupta Jayanti 2020. It is observed on the Saptami of Shukla Paksha tithi in the month of Vaishakh. It is believed that Lord Chitragupta made his appearance when river Ganga reached Lord Shiva from heaven. Mother Ganga is also worshipped on this day, also known as the Ganga Saptami. Lord Chitragupta is worshipped by the Kayastha society. He is said to be an accomplice of Yamraj, the God of Death. He decides whether a person will go in hell or heaven depending on their action (karm). On the day of Chitragupta Jayanti 2020, we will tell you more about the story of his birth, legends and significance of this day.

Lord Chitragupta is a Hindu God who was assigned with the task of keeping records of actions of human beings on the earth and punish or reward them based on their Karmas. He is thus known as God of justice, or Dharmaraja. He is the 17th mind-son or manasputra of Lord Brahma. Chitragupta is believed to be created from Bramha's soul & mind (chitt) and thus, allowed the right to write Vedas. Let us know some more details about the birth and role of Lord Chitragupta in mythology.

Significance of Chitragupta Jayanti

Lord Brahma in his creation made four varnas- Brahmin (The Learned), Kshatriya (The Warriors), Vaishya (Merchant) and Shudra (Labourer or Farmer). Dharmaraj was assigned to keep records of their deeds. But it was not possible for Dharmaraj alone to keep an eye on all the beings. So Lord Brahma is said to have meditated for over 11,000 years and when he opened his eyes, he saw a man holding pen and ink-pot and a sword at his waist. Lord Brahma then gave him the duty to dispense justice and punish those who opposed the dharma. So Chitragupta is said to be a giver of letters. In some vedas, he is also referred to as the greatest king.

Chitragupta Jayanti Puja Vidhi

Take a bath and wear clean clothes. Place an idol of Lord Chitragupta in the east direction of the house. In case, you do not have an idol, place a picture of the deity. Apply haldi, vermillion and offer flowers. While you perform the puja, offer them a new pen or an ink pen and also worship this offering. Perform the aarti and seek his blessings.

It is believed that those who worship Chitragupta, would be bestowed with prosperity. So on the day of Chitragupta Jayanti, people pray to him and seek his blessings. It is said that with his blessings, one will not have any sufferings in hell if they have done evil deeds.