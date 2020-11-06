Diwali starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj and in between comes the auspicious Choti Diwali. Krishna Chaturdashi is celebrated as Narak Chaturdashi, aka Choti Diwali. People often ask "When is Choti Diwali?" because of the confusion surrounding the dates and the whole Diwali calendar schedule. However, here we will discuss the Choti Diwali 2020 date, significance, shubh muhurat, Narak Chaturdashi traditions, puja vidhi, legends & celebrations. So as you know the day is celebrated before Diwali. On this Many people worship Lord Shiva and keep the Pradosha fast on Trayodashi Tithi.

Chhoti Diwali is also called Naraka Chaturdashi and according to some Narak Chaturdashi rituals, Yamraj is worshipped in various homes. On a Choti Diwali, we take out clay lamps around the house during evening time it is kept outside somewhere. This is called the lamp of Yama and a total of 12 lamps are lit on this day. It is said that by lighting an oil lamp for Yamraj, premature death can be averted.

When is Choti Diwali aka Narak Chaturdashi 2020?

The Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi date starts at 5.59 pm on November 13. Chaturdashi Tithi will be on November 14 till 2: 18. According to the scriptures, fast or Chaturdashi should be celebrated in Udaya Tithi & Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated on November 14 this year.

Why is Choti Diwali celebrated?

Chhoti Diwali is celebrated a day before the main Diwali. On this day Yama is worshipped outside the house. Chhoti Diwali is also known as Narak Chaturdashi and in many houses on Narak Chaturdashi, the eldest member of the family lights a lamp at night hovering it throughout the house. Then they take that lamp and place it somewhere outside the house. All the members of the house live inside and do not see this lamp, the lamp of Yama.

Choti Diwali Traditions & Legends

On Chhoti Diwali aka Narak Chaturdashi taking a bath before the sun rises is considered beneficial. It is believed that those who have the holy bath on this day attain heaven. Also, they become more beautiful along averting premature death by worshipping Yamraj in the evening and lighting an oil lamp in front of him. On this day, the auspicious time of bathing is from 4:15 to 5:29 in the morning and the auspicious time of the Deepdan in the name of Yama is from 6 am to 7 pm in the evening.

Importance of The Holy Bath on this Day

On this day, one should bathe in the morning or evening in the moonlight with water to avert premature death.

Water should not be hot but fresh or cold water.

By doing this, it is said that not only will you look amazing, but you'll also prevent health problems.

On this day, Lord Yama, the god of age, and Venus, a symbol of beauty, are worshipped. Sri Krishna is also worshipped on this day because he killed Narakasura on this day. It is also believed that Hanumanji was born on this day. So there are various reasons to celebrate this day.

