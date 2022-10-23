Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 will be celebrated on October 24. As the name suggests, Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated on the Chaturdashi tithi in the month of Karthik. This annual celebration revolves around the celebration of Goddess Kali’s victory against the evil demon, Narakasur. Naraka Chaturdashi is also known as South Indian Diwali or Deepavali. Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated as Kali Chaudas and Goddess Mahakali is worshipped. This day is celebrated as the main day of Diwali celebration in the South and is filled with various fun and festivity events and rituals. Since Deepavali is known to be a day of celebrating with the community, Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 celebrations often include sharing Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 images and HD wallpapers, Choti Diwali 2022 wishes and messages and Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 greetings. Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) 2022 Date and Time: Know Abhyanga Snan Meaning, Tithi and Significance of the Festival.

The celebration of Naraka Chaturdashi is known to be the main day of the Diwali celebration in South India. On this day, people wake up early in the morning and have an oil bath before sunrise. It is believed that Goddess Kali slayed Narakasura in the early morning hours. Following this, people often burst crackers, and make rangolis and light diyas to celebrate the annihilation of Narakasura. Dressing up in new clothes and indulging in various delicious treats and delicacies are common practices on this day. Naraka Chaturdashi is also known as Choti Diwali in various parts of the country and is usually celebrated on a day before the actual Badi Diwali celebration in North India. Share these Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 images and HD wallpapers, Choti Diwali 2022 wishes and messages and Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 greetings with your loved ones. Happy Diwali 2022 in Advance Images & Greetings for Free Download Online.

Happy Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes and Messages

Happy Choti Diwali 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes Read: The Victory of Good Over Evil and the Celebration of Courage Too, May This Naraka Chaturdashi Bring, Nothing but the Best for You. Have a Festive Day of Choti Diwali!

Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes Read: Wishing You a Festive Season Full of Celebrations and Glory. Wishing You a Very Happy Choti Diwali With Your Family and Friends.

Happy Choti Diwali 2022 Greetings and Messages (File Image)

Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes Read: May Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha Come Together To Bless You and Your Loved Ones on the Auspicious Occasion of Choti Diwali. Warm Greetings to You.

Choti Diwali 2022 Messages (File Image)

Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes Read: On the Festive Occasion of Choti Diwali, I Wish There Are Smiles and Prosperity Surrounding You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Choti Diwali to You.

Choti Diwali 2022 Images (File Image)

Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes Read: May the Occasion of Choti Diwali Be Full of Feasts and Festivities for You and Your Family. Warm Greetings on Choti Diwali to Everyone.

This year, due to the timing of the Tithis, Badi Diwali and Naraka Chaturdashi will be celebrated on the same day, October 24. Lakshmi Puja on Diwali will also be celebrated on the same day, in the evening time. We hope that these wishes and messages add some light and happiness to your Diwali celebrations! Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!

