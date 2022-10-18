There are still a few days before Diwali 2022. But should you really wait for the festival day to extend your lovely greetings and messages to your loved ones? No. You can always send advance Diwali wishes and images to express your happiness and joy ahead of the ‘Festival of Lights.’ Diwali, considered the biggest Indian festival, is celebrated over a period of five-six days in the country. In most parts of the country, Diwali festivities begin with Dhanteras and conclude with Bhai Dooj. This year, the Diwali 2022 celebration dates fall between October 22 to October 26. On that note, here’s a collection of Happy Diwali 2022 wishes in advance, Advance Diwali 2022 images, Shubh Diwali 2022 HD wallpapers, Advance Diwali status video download, Happy Diwali greetings, Diwali WhatsApp Stickers and Shubh Deepavali GIFs to share with family and friends! Diwali 2022 Calendar With All Dates & Timings: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj - Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival.

After two years of pandemic darkness, people look forward to celebrating their favourite festival with peace, happiness and enthusiasm. The zeal and fervour have not only returned to the markets but can also be seen online. The search engine platforms are flooded with keywords related to Diwali and its celebrations. Let us check what people are searching for related to Diwali wishes and messages. Advance Diwali wishes, Advance Diwali status video download, Advance Diwali wishes 2022, Advance Diwali greetings, Advance Diwali wallpaper, Happy Diwali in Advance images, Happy Diwali in Advance GIF, Happy Diwali in Advance status, Shubh Deepawali images, Diwali WhatsApp stickers, Deepawali SMS, and more are all going viral online. Advance Diwali 2022 Wishes and HD Images: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Celebrate the Five-Day Festival of Lights.

Happy Diwali in Advane (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali! Hope That All the Darkness Fades Away From Your Life, and Only an Abundance of Happiness Remains. May the Cheeriness of Diwali Stay in Your Home Throughout the Whole Year!

Happy Diwali in Advane (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Light of Million Fireworks Enlighten Your Way for the Rest of Your Life. Light Up the Candles and Let the Divine Celebration Begin!

Happy Diwali in Advane (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Yourself Be Seeped Away by the Joy This Divine Festival Has Brought Once Again. Forget Your Problems, for They Will Vanish Before the Happiness of This Diwali!

Happy Diwali in Advane (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diwali Is the Occasion of Joy, Peace, and Celebration. Enjoy It With Your Loved Ones.

Happy Diwali in Advane (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope This Diwali Be Full of Fun and Good Memories for You. May This Divine Occasion Sweeten Your Life Just Like You Have Sweetened My Life With Your Beautiful Presence.

Advance Diwali 2022 Wishes, Images, Greetings and Messages To Share With Family and Friends

As mentioned above, Diwali will mostly begin with Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi on October 22, except in some regions, people observe Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras as the first day of Diwali. The main Diwali, or Badi Diwali, falls on October 24, when Laxmi Puja will take place. Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj will be held on October 26 and 27, shifting a day from their original dates due to the impending Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) of October 25. We wish this Diwali brings everyone immense joy, happiness and prosperity.

