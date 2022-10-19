Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi falls on Monday, October 24, 2022. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 6.03 PM on October 23 and lasts until 5.27 PM the next day. Interestingly, both Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali take place on the same day. But that does not take away anything from their significance and celebrations. As you prepare for Narak Chaturdashi celebrations, here is a collection of Happy Choti Diwali 2022 images, Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 HD wallpapers, Choti Diwali messages for WhatsApp and Facebook, Choti Diwali SMS, Narak Chaturdashi 2022 wishes, status, GIFs and captions. You can download and share them with your family and friends on messaging apps and social media platforms. Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) 2022 Date and Time: Know Abhyanga Snan Meaning, Tithi and Significance of the Festival Celebrated Before Lakshmi Puja.

According to the Hindu calendar, Narak Chaturdashi falls on Chaturdashi or the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, corresponding to mid-October or November in the Gregorian calendar. It is also known by a number of other names, such as Choti Diwali, Roop Chaudas, Roop Chaturdashi and Narak Nivaran Chaturdashi. People often confuse Kali Chaudas or Bhoot Chaturdashi with Naraka Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas. However, the former is celebrated a day before Choti Diwali. The main story associated with the day is the killing of the demon Narakasura. There are two main legends behind his killing, firstly, at the hands of Maa Kali. According to Hindu literature, Lord Krishna and his queen-consort Satyabhama killed Narakasura to restore peace in the universe. This is why celebrating Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, is of utmost importance and should never be ignored. Happy Diwali 2022 in Advance Images & Greetings for Free Download Online: Wish Shubh Deepawali With Facebook Quotes and SMS.

Here’s a bunch of the latest Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 wishes, Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 greetings, Happy Choti Diwali 2022 images, Choti Diwali 2022 greetings, Choti Diwali images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, SMS and GIFs to celebrate this very important day in the Diwali week.

Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dates For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

One of the essential rituals on Naraka Chaturdashi is Abhyanga Snan. People take this holy bath the day after applying oil and massaging their bodies to cleanse the dirt thoroughly. Abhyanga Snan Muhurat on Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 is from 5.22 AM to 6.35 AM on Monday. We wish everyone celebrating a very Happy Naraka Chaturdashi and Diwali 2022!

